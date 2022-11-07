Judge, Ohtani among 3 finalists for AL MVP award next week

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are the finalists for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. St. Louis Cardinals teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt remain contenders for NL MVP, along with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. Balloting was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season, and winners will be announced next week. Justin Verlander of the World Series champion Astros is a heavy favorite to win his third Cy Young Award. Dylan Cease of the White Sox and Alek Manoah of the Blue Jays are the other AL Cy Young finalists. Miami ace Sandy Alcantara, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urías are the top three vote-getters for the NL Cy Young Award.

