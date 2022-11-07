Key’s 17 leads No. 11 Volunteers over Tennessee Tech 75-43

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyreke Key came off the bench to score 17 points to lead No. 11 Tennessee to a 75-43 victory over Tennessee Tech Monday night in the season opener for both teams. Key, an Indiana State transfer, connected on 4 of 8 3-pointers to ignite the sluggish Volunteer offense. Zakai Zeigler scored all but two of his 12 points in the second half. Brett Thompson led the Golden Eagles with 15 points.

