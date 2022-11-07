Madrid-Liverpool, PSG-Bayern in Champions League last-16

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Real Madrid will play Liverpool in the Champions League the round of 16 after the draw was made Monday. It’s a rematch of the 2018 and 2022 finals both won by the Spanish giant. Paris Saint-Germain will play Bayern Munich in another rematch of a recent final, which the Germans won in 2020. Manchester City was paired with Leipzig, and Chelsea was drawn to face Borussia Dortmund in Premier League vs. Bundesliga clashes. Other pairings were: Benfica-Club Brugge, AC Milan-Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt-Napoli and Inter Milan-Porto. First-leg games are played from Feb. 14-22. Return games are from March 7-15.

