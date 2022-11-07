Newcomer Michael Jones leads Stanford to season-opening win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Jones, Stanford’s first graduate transfer in program history, scored a career-high 31 points and the Cardinal endured Pacific’s second-half rally for an 88-78 victory in a season opener. Jones, who had a career game-high of 29 points in his three seasons at Davidson, was 9 of 15 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the line. Maxime Raynaud added 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting with nine rebounds. Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 23 points with Donovan Williams adding 17 for the Tigers. Stanford increased a 12-point first half lead to 19 to open the second half before Pacific rallied to get within three. The Cardinal pulled away for a 12-point edge with a minute left.

