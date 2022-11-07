Newcomers Pack, Omier help Miami beat Lafayette 67-54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack each scored 16 points, Norchad Omier had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Miami beat Lafayette 67-54 in a season opener. Pack and Omier are transfers who will be asked to fill part of the void created by the departures of Charlie Moore, Kameron McGusty and Sam Waardenburg. Pack averaged 15.3 points in his two seasons at Kansas State and Omier averaged 15.6 points and 12.2 rebounds in his two seasons at Arkansas State. Wong, a first-team preseason All-ACC pick, was 5 of 13 from the field, Pack made four 3-pointers and Omier helped Miami dominate the glass 46-34. Miami trailed 30-28 at halftime but opened the second half on a 10-0 run and the Hurricanes didn’t trail again.

