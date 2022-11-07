No. 2 Stanford beats San Diego State 86-48 in season opener

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had a team-leading 16 points and six rebounds, sending No. 2 Stanford past San Diego State, 86-48, to open the 2022-23 season on Monday night. Iriafen was one of four players who had double-digit points for the Cardinal, including Elena Bosgana with 15 points, Cameron Brink with 13 and Indya Nivar, who also had 13. Alex Crain and Meghan Fiso each had nine points for the Aztecs, who were held to 31.6% shooting by the Cardinal defense. Stanford has now held 64 of its last 70 opponents to 41.8% shooting or worse.

