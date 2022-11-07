No. 22 Michigan dominates Purdue Fort Wayne 75-56 in opener

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and freshman Jett Howard added 21 points Monday to power No. 22 Michigan to a 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in the season opener for both schools. Dickinson who made nine of 11 field goals was no match for the Mastodons as he was able to score nearly every time he was near the basket and dominated the boards. Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 15 points and Bobby Planutis added 13 for the Mastodons, who were voted the preseason favorites to win the Horizon League title this season.

