No. 9 Creighton overcomes cold shooting, beats St. Thomas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to give Creighton the lead for good, and the ninth-ranked Bluejays overcame cold shooting to hold off St. Thomas 72-60. Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points, Trey Alexander had 12 and Scheierman added 11 as the Bluejays won their 25th opener in 26 years. St. Thomas, of the Summit League, gave the Bluejays all they could handle until the last few minutes. Creighton broke things open with a 14-0 run while the Tommies were stuck in a seven-minute scoring drought. Andrew Rohde had 15 points to lead St. Thomas.

