Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has fired two of his assistants less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which the team allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Cooper has been with the Panthers since 2020. Pasqualoni is the the former head coach at Syracuse and joined the Panthers this offseason. The moves mean that defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will take added responsibilities with the defensive backs with interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb playing a more prominent role as well.

