Pickett, Funk lead Penn State past Winthrop 93-68

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 23 points, Andrew Funk added 22 and Penn State opened the season with a school record 18 3-pointers and a 93-68 win over Winthrop. Myles Dread added 12 points and Seth Lundy had 10 for the Nittany Lions, who went 18 of 38 from 3-point range and shot 55% overall. Picket hit 6 of 7 shots, half of them 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half as the Nittany Lions took a 44-32 lead. Winthrop, which was 23-9 last season, went cold to close the game, missing 7 of 9 shots with five turnovers. Kelton Talford scored 18 points and Toneari Lane 17 for the Eagles.

