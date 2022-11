Eight different women have dunked in women’s college basketball and more are on the way as players are getting bigger and stronger. Fran Belibi of Stanford became the third to do it in an NCAA Tournament game last spring and feels her dunk might inspire others to try. South Carolina freshman Ashlyn Watkins can do it with ease and won the high school dunk contest last spring.

