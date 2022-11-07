Transfers lead Florida to 81-45 win over Stony Brook

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Fudge scored 16 points off the bench, fellow transfer Will Richard scored 14 points and Florida beat Stony Brook 81-45 for the Gators first victory under coach Todd Golden. The Gators built a 12-0 lead, extended it to 22-8 midway through the first half and never trailed as a total of 13 Florida players entered the scoring column. Florida made more 3-pointers (10) than the Seawolves made foul shots (7). Frankie Policelli led Stony Brook — playing in its first year in the Colonial Athletic Conference — with 11 points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.