AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — T.J. Weeks scored 16 points as UMass beat Central Connecticut State 94-67 in a season opener. Weeks shot 6-for-11, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc for the Minutemen. Dyondre Dominguez scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. RJ Luis had 14 points. The Blue Devils were led in scoring by Kellen Amos, who finished with 24 points.

