American defender Chris Richards to miss World Cup

By The Associated Press

American defender Chris Richards will miss the World Cup because of an injury that has sidelined him for more than two months. He wrote on Instagram that he was “gutted.” A 22-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, Richards debuted for the U.S. in November 2020 and has made eight international appearances. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is set to announce his 26-man roster Wednesday. The U.S. already was missing Atlanta defender Miles Robinson, who tore his left Achilles on May 7.

Associated Press

