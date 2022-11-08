Brewers pick up $10 million 2023 option on 2B Kolten Wong

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong is staying in Milwaukee. The Brewers have picked up the $10 million 2023 team option on the veteran second baseman. Wong batted .251 this season and had a career-high 15 homers to go along with 47 RBIs and 17 steals in 134 games. He had a .339 on-base percentage and .430 slugging percentage. But the two-time Gold Glove winner also had 17 errors to match his career high. This represents the first major move the Brewers have made since Matt Arnold was promoted to president of baseball operations last month after David Stearns stepped down.

