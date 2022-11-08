Cashman: If had `magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, adopting the image of Las Vegas stagecraft, spoke about the team’s goal to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge. “Optimally, if you could wave a magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge and retain him and have him signed and happy in the fold as soon as possible,” Cashman said. Judge, likely headed to the AL MVP award, hit an American League-record 62 homers with a .311 batting average and 131 RBIs. On the eve of opening day, he turned down the Yankees’ offer of a contract that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29.

