Clark leads No. 8 UCLA to 76-50 victory over Sacramento St

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 17 points, Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell added 14 apiece and No. 8 UCLA rolled to a 76-50 victory over Sacramento State in the season opener for both teams. David Singleton added 13 points for the Bruins, who shot 53% from the field. Cameron Wilbon and Zach Chappell scored 10 apiece for Sacramento State. Clark, who had mainly come off the bench the past two seasons, showed he can produce as a starter. The 6-foot-5 junior guard made all seven of his shots from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds and had a career-high seven steals.

