Devils beat Flames 3-2 on Hischier goal for 7th win in row

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored off a rush with 8:10 to play and the New Jersey Devils beat the slumping Calgary Flames 3-2 for their seventh straight win. Dougie Hamilton and Ryan Graves also scored as the Devils matched their longest winning streak since February 2011. Vitek Vanececk made 33 saves in helping New Jersey overcome a sub-par performance in returning from a three-game trip western Canada. Nazem Kadri and Tyler Toffoli scored power-play goals for the Flamns, who have lost six straight (0-4-2). Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves.

