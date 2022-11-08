East Carolina wins 77-75 over Mercer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Johnson scored 24 points and Javon Small added 23 points as East Carolina beat Mercer 77-75 on Tuesday night in a season opener. RJ Felton recorded 11 points for the Pirates. Jalyn McCreary led the Bears in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Mercer also got 12 points from Shawn Walker. Johnson scored 10 points in the first half, but East Carolina went into the break trailing 39-30. Small’s 17-point second half helped East Carolina close out the two-point victory.

