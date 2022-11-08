Falcons lose another left guard with Hennessy placed on IR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ depth at left guard took another hit as Matt Hennessy was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Hennessy started in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as a fill-in for Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on IR last week with a knee injury. Another left guard, Jalen Mayfield, already is on IR. Colby Gossett played behind Hennessy against the Chargers and could start in Thursday night’s game at Carolina. The Falcons also signed safety Jovante Moffatt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

