Grant’s 25 help Duquesne beat Montana 91-63

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 25 points in Duquesne’s 91-63 win over Montana in a season opener. Grant was 8 of 8 shooting, including 6 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Dukes. Matus Hronsky added 13 points and Joe Reece finished with 12 points. Josh Bannan led the way for the Grizzlies with 19 points and four assists. Dischon Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds. Duquesne led Montana 45-19 at the half, with Grant (13 points) their high scorer before the break.

