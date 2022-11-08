Huskers’ Myles Farmer cited on suspicion of DUI, suspended

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska starting safety Myles Farmer has been suspended for Saturday’s game at No. 3 Michigan after being ticketed on suspicion of drunken driving last weekend. Police say the 21-year-old Farmer was stopped in downtown Lincoln at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation. The officer observed signs of impairment and additional tests were conducted. Farmer’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.123. The legal limit in Nebraska is 0.08. He was cited for driving under the influence and failure to use a turn signal. Interim coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer’s status for the Nov. 19 game against Wisconsin will be evaluated next week.

