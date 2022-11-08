Kane cut on wrist by skate blade in Oilers’ win vs Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane left early in the second period of the Oilers’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon’s skate blade 3:27 into the period. The Oilers said Kane was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition. He was scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist for Edmonton.

