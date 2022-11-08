Kuol in, Langerak out of Australia’s squad for World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s head coach Graham Arnold has selected 18-year-old forward Garang Kuol despite his lack of professional experience but left veteran goalkeeper Mitch Langerak out of his 26-man Socceroos squad for the World Cup. Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and winger Mathew Leckie were picked for a third World Cup, with Ryan leading the squad in Qatar. Kuol is among the 17 players selected for a World Cup for the first time. He made just one appearance off the bench in a friendly against New Zealand but showed enough potential to convince Arnold he’s a potential star of the future.

