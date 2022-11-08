Lewandowski and Piqué sent off as Barça rallies past Osasuna

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski saw his first red card in nearly a decade and Gerard Piqué was sent off from the bench in his last career match, but Raphinha scored late as Barcelona rallied to defeat Osasuna 2-1 and secure the Spanish league lead going into the World Cup break. Lewandowski’s second career red card came in the first half of the victory which left the Catalan club five points ahead of Real Madrid. Madrid endured its first league loss of the season at Rayo Vallecano on Monday. The defending champions will host relegation-threatened Cádiz on Thursday.

