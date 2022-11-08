Lucas scores 17 as Nevada downs Utah Tech 84-71

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 17 points to help Nevada defeat Utah Tech 84-71 on Monday night in a season opener.

Darrion Williams scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, and Will Baker recorded 13 points.

The Trailblazers were led by Cameron Gooden, who posted 16 points. Noa Gonsalves added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Nevada hosts Grand Canyon while Utah Tech hosts CSU Northridge.

