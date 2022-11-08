Michigan State among college hoops teams facing tough tests

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tom Izzo is proud of the fact that Michigan State has consistently played tough nonconference schedules throughout his career. Playing challenging competition before the Big Ten season begins has prepared the Spartans for conference play and set them up in the NCAA Tournament to make eight runs to the Final Four under their Hall of Fame coach. Even Izzo acknowledged he might’ve bit off more than his unranked team could chew this year. Izzo is the first coach since at least 2009 to play two opponents ranked in the top four and two other teams in the poll in November.

