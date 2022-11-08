New Auburn AD Cohen hits ground running in coaching search

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — New Auburn athletic director John Cohen publicly discussed his search for a new football coach for the first time. But Cohen didn’t get into where he was in the process or offer a timetable. He said at his introductory news conference that he is “going to make the right decision for this great institution.” Cohen was hired hours after Auburn President Chris Roberts fired Bryan Harsin. Harsin was 9-12 in less than two seasons. Running backs coach Carnell Williams is serving as interim coach.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.