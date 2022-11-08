PGA Tour to Houston, Champions Tour ends season in Phoenix

The main tours are getting close to the end of the year. The PGA Tour goes to the Houston Open for the penultimate event of 2022. The LPGA Tour returns to Florida for its final two events. The leading 60 players are eligible for the season finale. For the PGA Tour Champions, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix wraps up the year. The $1 million prize for the Schwab Cup comes down to Steven Alker and Padraig Harrington. The European tour is in South Africa. The Nedbank Golf Challenge was canceled the past two years.

By The Associated Press

