SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski’s 30 points led Santa Clara over Eastern Washington 84-72 in a season opener. Podziemski also contributed nine rebounds and five steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart added 20 points. Angelo Allegri led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 19 points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.