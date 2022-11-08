Sadio Mané off injured for Bayern ahead of World Cup

MUNICH (AP) — Senegal forward Sadio Mané has gone off injured while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen. There are 13 days until his national team plays its first World Cup game. Mané was replaced by Leroy Sané in the 20th minute after appearing to indicate a problem in or around his right knee. He had earlier pulled up in apparent discomfort while sprinting to press an opponent. Mané has played every game for Senegal this year and scored the winning penalty to beat Egypt in the final of the African Cup of Nations.

