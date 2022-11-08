Steelers optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will return vs. Saints

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they begin the second half of their season. Coach Mike Tomlin says the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when Pittsburgh hosts New Orleans in Week 10. Watt has been out since tearing his left pectoral in Week 1. The Steelers are also hopeful that veteran safety Damontae Kazee will play. Kazee injured his wrist in the preseason.

