Top NFL German players ever: Vollmer, Von Schamann lead list

MUNICH (AP) — Several German players have had success in the NFL. Sebastian Vollmer won two Super Bowl rings as an offensive lineman with the New England Patriots, protecting quarterback Tom Brady over an eight-year span. Stuttgart native Jakob Johnson is a fullback with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to the NFL, 84 players who were born in Germany have played in at least one regular-season game. Many of them, however, lived just a few years in Germany and grew up in the United States such as Hall of Fame defensive lineman Ernie Stautner. The NFL holds its first-ever regular-season game in Germany on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

