UEFA gathers European team to oppose Super League at meeting

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Organizers of European soccer’s Super League project got the meeting they asked for Tuesday with UEFA’s president. The leaders of Super League promoters A22 also found many more opponents waiting there to criticize them. The meeting was held amid secrecy at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. It came four months after the parties were on opposite sides of a European Court of Justice case brought after the failed launch of a Super League by some elite clubs last year. UEFA saw opposition from clubs, leagues, fans and player unions Tuesday to the “self-proclaimed super league” remains overwhelming.

