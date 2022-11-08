Vanderbilt assistant coach sidelined over pro-Kanye post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will “step back” from his job while the university continues an internal review of his recent comment on social media defending the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Lee released a statement Monday night that Vanderbilt has gotten several questions and concerns over Jackson’s comment on Facebook. She said an internal review began immediately with the issue now referred to the Equal Opportunity and Access office. Jackson apologized late last week and coached in a loss to South Carolina.

