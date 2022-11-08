Vilardi, Quick carry Kings to 1-0 win over Wild

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0. Vilardi beat Marc-Andre Fleury between his legs on a one-timer from the high slot with 6:03 left. Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty had the assists on Vilardi’s 10th goal of the season to help the Kings earn their third straight home win. Fleury stopped 29 shots in the loss.

