WADA forces hearing in Russian skater Valieva’s doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday the agency has stepped in to send the Kamila Valieva doping case which shook figure skating at the Winter Olympics to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. WADA president Witold Banka alleges Russia made “no progress” toward resolving the case after a warning. The Russian anti-doping agency had indicated last month it was preparing to hold a hearing but wouldn’t make the verdict public because Valieva was only 15 at the time she tested positive.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.