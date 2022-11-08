With shift limits, MLB general managers shift evaluations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s been a shift in how general managers evaluate players, caused by restrictions on defensive positioning that start next season. Major League Baseball pushed for its 11-man competition committee to ban shifts over the unanimous opposition of the panel’s four players. The decision was made in September as left-handed batters hit .237 this season to .247 for right-handers. Two infielders will be required to be on either side of second base and all infielders to be within the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.