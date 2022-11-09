Aiming for England squad, Abraham ends Serie A goal drought

ROME (AP) — Roma striker and World Cup hopeful Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo. Abraham leaped amid three defenders to head in a cross from Gianluca Mancini in the 80th minute but Sassuolo equalized on a swift counterattack five minutes later. It was another disappointing result for Roma after getting beaten by Lazio in the Rome derby. Roma remained fifth. Atalanta stayed fourth after getting beaten 2-1 at Serie B champion Lecce for its second consecutive defeat. Inter Milan was hosting Bologna later and Fiorentina was facing Salernitana.

