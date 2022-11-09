Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti has defended Karim Benzema from accusations he is not playing with Real Madrid to be ready for the World Cup. The Madrid coach says the France striker himself is upset about his lack of minutes going into Qatar. The 34-year-old Benzema has been dealing with muscle fatigue. He will miss his sixth straight start when Madrid hosts Cádiz in the Spanish league on Thursday. It will be the club’s last match before the World Cup break. Ancelotti said it was “silly” for people to say Benzema was trying to preserve himself for the France national team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.