AP Source: WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because no official announcement has been made. Both rules, which will go into effect next season, are already used in the NBA.

