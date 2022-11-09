MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Led by Jamar Franklin’s 18 points, the South Alabama Jaguars defeated the Mobile Rams 97-59. The Jaguars improved to 1-0 with the win and the Rams fell to 0-1.

