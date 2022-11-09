Hamilton sad to see ‘unexpected’ friend Vettel retire

SAO PAULO (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is sad to see Sebastian Vettel leaving the sport after his one-time rival turned into an unexpected friend. Vettel is retiring after this season following two unsuccessful years with Aston Martin. Hamilton narrowly beat Vettel to the title in 2017 and 2018 but said “it is going to be sad to see him leave.” The two have grown closer in recent years, in part because Hamilton considers the 35-year-old German an ally when it comes to fighting racism and other social causes.

