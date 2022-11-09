Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso

BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby. It gives under-pressure coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. Diaby scored in the 71st minute on a counterattack. It’s the first time this season Leverkusen has strung together two consecutive wins after its 5-0 rout of then-leader Union Berlin on Sunday. Union has been held 2-2 at home by Augsburg. Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku scored one and was involved in both other goals to help Leipzig move fifth with a 3-1 win over Freiburg. Eintracht Frankfurt moved fourth with a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim.

