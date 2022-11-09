Mexico’s enthusiastic crowd has F1 drivers calling for rules

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The number of exuberant fans in the Mexico City paddock two weeks ago has teams and drivers asking Formula One to set some guidelines on access. And with F1 headed this weekend to Brazil, the fan adoration there is expected to be equally passionate for the drivers. Many complained that the Mexico City paddock was too crowded and the fans too excitable. F1 says the gripes are much ado about nothing and fan access is a lot better than the silent last two seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, when paddock access was closed to nonessential personnel.

