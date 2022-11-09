Meyer-Crothers says NHL prospect bullied him for years

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was bullied by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller in middle school, says he hasn’t seen any proof that Miller has changed his ways. In a statement released by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers says Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people. Meyer-Crothers says he asked Miller for proof of his changes, and Miller didn’t provide any. The statement was released days after the Boston Bruins rescinded their contract offer to Miller.

By The Associated Press

