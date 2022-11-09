Meyer-Crothers says NHL prospect bullied him for years
By The Associated Press
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was bullied by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller in middle school, says he hasn’t seen any proof that Miller has changed his ways. In a statement released by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers says Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people. Meyer-Crothers says he asked Miller for proof of his changes, and Miller didn’t provide any. The statement was released days after the Boston Bruins rescinded their contract offer to Miller.