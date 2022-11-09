Panthers look to get even vs Falcons after OT loss

The Panthers will meet the Falcons for the second time in 12 days on Thursday night, a rematch of a game on Oct. 30 in which the Falcons won 37-34 in overtime after several costly Carolina mistakes. Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns and D.J. Moore caught a 62-yard desperation pass to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining for the Panthers. But Eddy Pineiro missed a long extra-point attempt after Moore was flagged for taking off his helmet in celebration and then Pineiro botched a field-goal attempt in overtime. Atlanta won on a 41-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.