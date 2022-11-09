PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Led by Kristian Sjolund’s 20 points, the Portland Pilots defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers 91-54. The Pilots are now 2-0 with the victory and the Rattlers fell to 0-2.

