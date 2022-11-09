Ream, Wright make US Cup roster, Steffen, Arriola cut
By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made the United States’ World Cup roster, while goalkeeper Zack Steffen, winger Paul Arriola and forwards Jordan Pefok and Ricardo Pepi were among those cut. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made the long-awaited announcement of the 26-man group that will gather in Qatar for training next week ahead of the World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. On what figures to be the youngest of the 32 teams by average age, 29-year-old right back DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the 2014 World Cup.