Suns’ Chris Paul out versus Timberwolves with sore heel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will miss Wednesday’s game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday’s game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88 to the 76ers, their second loss in three games. The 37-year-old Paul is missing his first game of the season for the Suns. He’s averaging 9.5 points and 9.4 assists this season. Phoenix forward Cameron Johnson will miss his third straight game with a right meniscus tear.

